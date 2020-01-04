Ebonyi Governor Orders Payment Of New Minimum Wage

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi state governor, David Nweze Umahi, has directed that the new minimum wage be paid to civil servants in state, beginning from January 10, 2020.

This was made known in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, via a statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze.

The statement directed the state Accountant General and all Local Government Area Chairmen to ensure the payment of the new salary.

According to Nwaze, the payment was to offer a good start of the year to Ebonyi workers who must have spent a lot during the yuletide.

He added: “this is in compliance with the governor’s approval to commence the payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants effective from Jan.1, 2020 and his commitment and love for Ebonyi people.

“The state accountant-general and all LGA chairmen in the state are directed to seek overdraft and ensure the payment of the new minimum wage to workers by Jan.10, 2020

Our Correspondent who spoke with some civil servants in the state over the development, said they were full of praises for the governor, saying the new salary would go a long way in improving their lives.

A civil servant in the state ministry of health, who craved anonymity, said “God will bless governor Umahi, for implementing this new minimum wage, because from every indication, he is the first governor in the south east geo-political to do so.