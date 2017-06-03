Ebonyi Governor Reshuffles Cabinet

From Ignatius Okpara Abakiliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely five days after he marked his second year in office anniversary, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, South-East Nigeria has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle.

The development saw four Commissioners, two Senior Special Assistants SSAs and 11 Senior Assistants swap positions.

Senator Emmanuel Onwe, the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, confirmed this to newsmen in Abakaliki.

He disclosed that the State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Chief Sabinus Nwakwegu, will take charge of Ministry of Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, while his Economic Empowerment counterpart, Chief Donatus Njoku, takes over Environment ministry.

According to him, “The Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Francis Orji, takes over the Solid Minerals ministry, while the Commissioner for Environment, Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali will head the Ministry of Economic Empowerment,” Onwe said.

Onwe, eqully revealed that the SSA on House of Assembly Matters, Mr Ikechukwu Ogbu, will be in charge of Salt and Cement Production, while the SSA on Salt and Cement Production, Mr SundayUgwuocha, will take over Assembly Matters.

“The SA on Talent Development, Mrs Jacinta Nworie, will be in charge of Income Tax, SA on Primary Health (Ebonyi North), Dr Chris Achi, takes over Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and SA, Primary Heath (Ebonyi South), Chikere Omebe, takes over Training.

“The suspended State Accountant-General, Mrs Queen Agwu, had also been restored to her position, the state’s Executive Committee on IGR has been dissolved and a new one constituted” he hinted.

“The new committee on IGR is led by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe,others includes the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, and SSA on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali.”

Please follow and like us: