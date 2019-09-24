Ebonyi Governor Sacks CPS Over Unauthorised Press Statement

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state has sacked his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Emma Uzor.

He said he took the decision because the CPS misrepresented him and South East Governors in a statement he recently issued on the Controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme, describing the statement by Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

The Ebonyi governor who is the chairman of the south east governors forum also noted that the position of the CPS was contrary to his own on the issue.

“I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and south east governors on National livestock transformation plan programme of which I had issued a press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting”.

“My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the south east governors, his statement is so embarrassing and regrettable.”

According to the governor, the sacked CPS is to hand over to his Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke immediately, just as he wished him well in his future endeavor.

