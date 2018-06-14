Ebonyi Governor Suspends Commissioner Over Gross Misconduct

Photo: Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state on Thursday suspended the state Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Chief Francis Orji, indefinitely for gross misconduct.

Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, disclosed this to newsmen during a joint press briefing with other state Executive Council (EXCO) members.

Onwe said that Orji committed acts embarrassing to the state government.

According to him, the Deputy Principal Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Obasi, will take charge as the acting commissioner for 30 days.

Chief Francis Orji was formerly in charge of water resources before being moved to the Ministry of Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution and subsequently re-deployed to the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

