Ebonyi Governor Suspends Headmaster, 7 Teachers For Absenteeism

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seven primary school teachers including a Headmaster in Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, on Friday ran into problem, as they were suspended for absenteeism during school hours by the state

governor, Dave Umahi.

He announced the sanction when he paid an unscheduled visit to the primary school situated at Amazu in Ishielu council Area of the State on his way back from Abuja.

Umahi, who drilled the teachers in an academic exercise, including questions in English language and mathematics expressed dismay with the way the teachers dressed to work, and immediately announced cash donation of N300, 000 for the 15 teachers present during the visit to enable them change their wardrobes.

The visibly angry governor, had directed the affected headmaster of the school, Mr. Augustine Eze and seven others to report to the Chairman of Ishielu local government area, Mr. Henry Eze who will then take them to the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education, UBEB for more disciplinary actions.

Umahi, equally expressed displeasure on the nonchalance and negligence of some civil servants in the state, warning that the state government would no longer tolerate workers who do not take their jobs seriously.

He said: “It is very unfortunate the way and manner some of our civil servants do their jobs without passion. We have defined the contours and perimeters of our call for change in our attitude and perception to what we refer to government property, it is absurd that pupils will be in the school and the school headmaster and teachers will brazenly absent themselves from their duties.

“We shall not take this anymore, and the headmaster and the absentee teachers are hereby suspended and directed to report to the Chairman of the local government area who then we will take them to the UBEB, and they must be transferred after serving their suspension,”

The governor however, charged the teachers present during his visit to double their efforts and use the money he gave them to change their wardrobe and look neat and smart before their pupils. T

African Examiner learnt that the wardrobe allowance benefiting teachers and the pupils, chanted solidarity song for the governor, until his convoy left the school compound.

