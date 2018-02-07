Ebonyi House Slams 6 Months Suspension on Female Lawmaker Over Misconduct

Photo: Hon. Maria Ude Nwachi

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The two weeks suspension earlier slammed on the All progressive Congress APC female member of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Hon. Maria Ude Nwachi over alleged gross misconduct, was on Tuesday extended to six months.

Recall that the House had about two weeks ago, suspended Nwachi, who represents Afikpo North East state constituency, and popularly known as ‘Afikpo Chic’ for two weeks.

She was suspended on the allegation of posing as a photographer to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, and had taken up an image laundering job which resulted in her, absenting from two sittings.

The lawmakers also claimed that her photography job was adversely affecting the image of the Legislature in the state as it is portraying them in bad light.

Our Correspondent reports that the embattled female lawmaker, who appeared before a 5-man ad hoc committee panel headed by Chike Oguji, representing Ikwo South state constituency, had pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.

Another sin of Nwachi, according to the committee, was that she operates an illegal lottery scheme via her Facebook group known as Igboist, which they also claimed further degraded the image of the House.

The House equally alleged that the lottery scheme is unlawful, pointing out that “the illegality and criminal nature of the (lottery) scheme destroyed the public confidence in the parliament, thus making the public to generally accuse the house of corruption, inefficiency and incompetence.”

However, chairman of the committee, had while presenting their report praised Nwachi, for showing remorse and accepting her mistakes.

But there was a mild drama at the hallowed chamber of the Assembly shortly after the committee chairman presented their report as Speaker of the House, Chief Francis Nwifuru, overruled majority of the members who opposed the six months suspension punishment.

The Speaker had before pronouncing the suspension put it to vote, and it was opposed by majority of members present during the plenary.

Despite the fact that majority of members kicked against the suspension, the the Speaker, went ahead to slammed the six months suspension on the female lawmaker, saying “Maria Ude Nwachi, is to face a maximum suspension period of six months, starting from today, the 6th day of February, 2018.”

