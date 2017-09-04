Ebonyi Man Commits Suicide After Stabbing Girlfriend to Death Over Infidelity

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

Residents of Amachi street in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, South- East Nigeria, were at the weekend thrown into shock, as a man identified as Friday Njoku, residing in the area, killed himself, after stabbing his 25-year-old fiancee whose name was given as Cynthia Nwafia, to death over alleged infidelity.

Ebonyi state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Loveth Oda, who confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen, said it occurred at No 5 of the said street.

According to her, Njoku and Cynthia have been friends for some years and had already commenced marriage plans, adding that the man had already met the lady’s parents, to intimate them of his desire to marry their daughter.

However, investigation revealed that Njoku, decided to commit the act after he suspected that Cynthia was cheating on him.

He was said to have confronted her and when she denied it, he stormed her apartment on the day of the incident and after an argument, stabbed her with the knife she was using while she was cooking.

The deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on duty confirmed her dead.

It was gathered that immediately Njoku got the information that Cynthia was dead, he ran to his house where he took his own life.

The Ebonyi PPRO, said “his corpse was discovered inside his room with blood gushing out from his nose, eyes and ears at 9am.

Oda, hinted that “Investigations have since been launched into the matter”.

