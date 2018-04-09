Ebonyi Motorists Cry Out Over Extortion By FRSC Officials

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of Commercial drivers plying the busy Abakaliki-Afikpo express road in Ebonyi state, weekend, staged a protest over alarming rate of extortion and intimidation by men of the

Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, calling on its authorities to save them from the corrupt officials.

They described the act as embarrassing and a shame to the commission.

Speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, South- East, Nigeria, some of the motorists, pointed out that before now, road safety officials were viewed as responsible and people with integrity, regretting that today, they extort money from motorists with impunity.

One of the protesters, and a commercial driver, who identified himself as Mr. Obi Okafor, insisted that if the issue is not look into by the headship of the organization, it is capable of destroying the image of the agency.

He noted that under the watch of the former Corpse Marshal of the Commission, Mr. Osita Chidoka, personnel of the organization did their job with respect, integrity and mutual respect and got a lot of accolades from members of the pubic.

“But since Chidoka left the commission, the officials now turned into something else extorting money from motorists with impunity, said Okafor.

Please follow and like us: