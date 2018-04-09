W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ebonyi Motorists Cry Out Over Extortion By FRSC Officials

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, April 9th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of Commercial drivers  plying the busy Abakaliki-Afikpo express road in Ebonyi state, weekend, staged a protest over alarming rate of extortion and intimidation by men of the

Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, calling on its authorities to save them from the corrupt officials.

They described the act as embarrassing and a shame to the commission.

Speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, South- East, Nigeria, some of the motorists, pointed out that before now, road safety officials were viewed  as responsible and people with integrity, regretting that today, they extort money from motorists with impunity.

One of the protesters, and a commercial driver, who identified himself as Mr. Obi Okafor, insisted  that if the issue is not look into by the headship of the organization, it is capable of destroying the image of the  agency.

He noted that under the watch  of the former Corpse Marshal of the Commission, Mr. Osita Chidoka, personnel  of the organization did their job with respect, integrity and mutual respect and got a lot of accolades from members of the pubic.

“But since Chidoka left the commission, the officials now turned into something else extorting money from motorists with impunity, said Okafor.

 

