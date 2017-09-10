Ebonyi Tackles Federal Government Agencies Over Unremitted Funds

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

The governor David Nweze Umahi, led administration in Ebonyi state, South-east Nigeria, has threatened to drag some federal government owned establishments operating in the state to court over alleged tax evasion and failure to make remittances due to the state.

The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dennis Ekumankama, gave the threat weekend in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital while fielding questions from newsmen on measures designed to boost the administration’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR.

He hinted that the state had begun the collation of defaulting agencies and had notified them already.

According to the commissioner, “We discovered through the consultant we engaged that some federal establishments in the state have not been remitting money to Ebonyi State.

Having identified this, we swung into action and collated the names of such establishments.

“We have formally informed them that we would file a suit against them. We hope that by October 2017, when they start remitting what is due to us, there will be an enormous improvement in our IGR.”

Ekumankama, disclosed that the state government presently generates N300m monthly as IGR, insisting that accountability had always been the problem because people divert the funds to their private pockets.

“Our problem has been accountability; people have been putting the funds in their pockets. The measures we are putting in place will stop this anomaly.

“We are embarking on the enumeration of all taxable adults in the state. Many people are not paying taxes in the state,” the Commissioner stated.

