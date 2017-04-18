Ebonyi University Deadly Cult Clash Claims Final Year Student

By Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was tension and anxiety at the Ebonyi state university, Abakaliki, South-East Nigeria following a deadly inter-rival cult clash between members of Vikings and Buccaneers which claimed the life of a final year student of the institution, identified as Theophilus Onele.

The deadly clash which also left many seriously injured forced students, academic and non academic staff to desert the university campus.

Ebonyi state police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Jude Madu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen hinted that the Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, has ordered a house to house search of cultists with a view to flushing them out from the area.

The Command spokesman, however, call on members of the public to avail the police with useful information on the whereabouts of cultists in their areas.

According to him, the manhunt will include their houses, lectures halls and other outlets where they operate.

“This search will be conducted in the institution and the whole of Abakaliki.

He added “We’ve already made radio and television announcements to this effect,” the PPRO stated

Please follow and like us: