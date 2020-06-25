Edo 2020: APC NEC Okays Ize-Iyamu As Its Guber Candidate

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has recognized the party’s primary which produced Pastor Ize-Iyamu as its Edo State Governorship candidate.

This is one of the resolutions reached at the party’s virtual meeting held Thursday.

Following this resolution by the APC NEC, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all suits being filed by party members in various courts, should be withdrawn and discontinued.

The new development was a follow-up to the dissolution of the former National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, which until last week was led by the sacked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Thursday APC virtual meeting was convened and led by the former acting National Chairman, Mr. Victor Giadom, with President Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawn and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

Other NEC members in attendance are all the State Governors elected under the platform of the APC as well as some National Assembly members.