Edo 2020: New Twist as Court Bars Obaseki From PDP Primary

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has barred Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary.

The primary which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 was last weekend shifted to Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The court documents indicated that the suit was filed by one of the leading PDP Governorship aspirants, Mr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Following the special concession given to Obaseki, the plaintiff vowed not to step down.

The applicant prayed the court to stop Governor Obaseki from participating in the primary on some grounds, notably among of which is that the first respondent (Obaseki) recently joined the party; and only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated time prior to the waiver granted Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), should be allowed to contest in the primary.

The non-availability of Obaseki’s original certificates was another Ogbeide-Ihama’s ground for the suit.

It would be recalled that Pastor Ize-Iyamu Osagie emerged APC Edo Governorship candidate in a primary contested yesterday (Monday).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the South South State’s Governorship election for September 19, 2020.

It has also given all political parties till later this month to conduct their primaries.