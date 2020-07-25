Edo 2020: Oba Of Benin To Hold Prayers For Peaceful Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday said plans were underway to summon the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

The Oba made this known when Gov. Godwin Obaseki led some governors, senators and other top ranking officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council visited him in his palace in Benin.

The Oba said God and his ancestors have been answering his prayers whenever he prayed, adding that the forthcoming governorship election would not be an exception.

“I remember when I visited Governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office and I did.

“And today he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers.

“When I also visited Rivers and Cross River states, the governors there asked me to intervene in the Edo political crisis and I said I will not give up.

“And we have been praying and I thank God and our ancestors that we had the primary elections in the state and there was no bloodshed and it was so peaceful.

“And now as we are about to go to the governorship election proper, I am going to summon Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.

“We all know that there is nothing prayers cannot do. It is prayers that have been keeping the country going,” the monarch said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Secondus Uche, told the Benin monarch that they decided to come and pay him homage and to also seek his blessings and permission to go on with their campaign in the state.

Also, Gov. Nyeson Wike of River State thanked the monarch for being a shining light in the country, adding that his prayers have kept the country together.

Wike told the monarch that after the September 19 governorship election, they would also come to say thank you to him.

Also speaking, Obaseki told the monarch that he was in the palace to seek his blessings for his campaigns and election in the state.