Edo 2020: Obaseki, Deputy, APC Faction to Join PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, has declared that Governor Godwin Obaseki and all his loyalists are set to join the party.

He also stated that Philip Shuaibu, Obaseki’s deputy and the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the governor would also defect.

He stated this when speaking with NAN on Monday in Benin.

Aziegbemi said the governor, “his deputy and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining PDP soon” stressing that they have been in touch “in the last few days”.

He revealed that by Tuesday, he would “be able to confirm the exact date he (Obaseki) will be joining, along with his team”.

He disclosed that he was not “aware that the governor has obtained our party’s membership card”.

“I can also say that there is no automatic ticket in the offing for him at all.” Aziegbemi said.