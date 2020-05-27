Edo 2020: Obaseki In Trouble As Ize-Iyamu Emerges APC Consensus Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress faction that is loyal to National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu, and the present governor, Godwin Obaseki, will fight for the direct primary of the party, APC, that is expected to hold on June 22.

The African Examiner reports that Iyamu was presented by chairman of the screening committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, the representative of Edo North Senatorial District.

Other members of the screening committee were a former Edo Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen; Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe; ex-Edo Speaker Thomas Okosun; former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives Samson Osagie; ex-member of the House of Representatives Patrick Obahiagbon and Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason.

Aside from Ize-Iyamu, who was last week granted waiver to contest by the national leadership of APC, the other screened aspirants were a former Minister of State for Works Chris Ogiemwonyi; ex-Deputy Governor of Edo state, Dr. Pius Odubu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd.)