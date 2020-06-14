Edo 2020: Oshiomhole’s APC NWC Approves Obaseki’s Disqualification

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the reports of its screening and appeal committees that disqualified Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwe and Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi from participating in the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, made this known on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja

Oshiomhole said the NWC, which reviewed the two reports, noted with satisfaction that members of the committees were unanimous in their decisions.

“The party’s NWC has met and taken the final decision over the reports submitted by the two panels.

“The three aspirants disqualified were Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen,” he said.

According to Oshiomhole, the party’s NWC also approved the clearance of three aspirants, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Osaro Obaze and Dr Pius Odubu to contest the primaries.

He said that the NWC also approved expulsion of one of the governorship aspirants, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, and a party member in Edo, Kenneth Asakomeh, who is a Deputy State Chairman.

Earlier, the appeal panel headed by Prof. Abubakar Fari, also upheld the outcome of screening committee while presenting its report to Oshiomhole at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.