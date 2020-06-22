Edo 2020: PDP Names Bauchi, Zamfara, Oyo Governors as Primary Electoral Committee Members

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a five-member electoral committee, headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed to conduct the June 25 Edo State Governorship primary.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, announced this in a press statement issued Monday.

The statement announced a lawmaker representing Mangu/Bukkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Solomon Bulus Maren, as the Secretary to the committee.

Also, Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde and his Zamfara State counterpart, Mr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, as well as Senator Lilian Ekwunife were named as members of the party’s primary electoral committee.

PDP statement read in part: “The National Working Committee of our great party has approved the nomination of the following party members and leaders to serve on the gubernatorial primary electoral committee.

It would be recalled that the PDP has earlier scheduled its Edo State Governorship primary for Tuesday, June 23, 2020, but last week changed the date of the exercise due to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki’s defection from APC.