Edo 2020: PDP Postpones Governorship Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly postponed its Edo State Governorship primary.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan was quoted by The Punch to have said Thursday that instead of Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, the exercise has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The reason for the postponement is not yet known.

The incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed his disqualification by the APC primary Screening committee last week Friday.

Obaseki, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal had a closed-door meeting Tuesday.