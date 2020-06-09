Edo 2020: PDP Woos Obaseki, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party in Edo State has expressed their enthusiasm to welcome Governor Godwin Obaseki and any member of the APC or any other body who is interested to join.

This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, who stated that anyone interested in joining the party should be ready to respect the rules of the party.

He also rubbished the claim that the PDP had requested a huge sum of money from Obaseki stressing that the accusation is frivolous.

He said: “He said, “Under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP, we do not negotiate slots.

“We don’t sell slots. “It is clear, you can find out. It is strange and totally misplaced for anybody to make such an allegation.

“I never sat in any meeting where such discussions allegedly took place. The allegation is totally unfounded and it is unacceptable to us as a party.

“I am aware that the PDP has aspirants in Edo and Ondo States.

“Prior to the situation in Edo, our party was open and any Nigerian who is ready to contest clean, clear, free, fair, and democratic primaries is at liberty to join the party.”

He further added that the party had a lot of experienced and qualified persons that can contest the elections in Edo and Ondo states.