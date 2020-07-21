Edo 2020: Why Oshiomhole Fighting Me –Obaseki

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is angry with him because he prevented him from becoming a political godfather in the state.

Obaseki stated this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Monday, emphasizing that the former labour leader intended to govern the state for a third term using Obaseki as a proxy.

“In 2016 when Oshiomhole nominated and supported Obaseki, his hidden motive was to use Governor Obaseki as a pawn in his game to defraud Edo people and enthrone himself as the ultimate godfather of Edo politics at the expense of the will and wishes of Edo people.

“However, Obaseki’s refusal to mortgage the interest of the majority of the people of Edo state for the satisfaction of Oshiomhole and his handful of greedy followers, is the cause of Oshiomhole’s bitterness which has led him to bury himself in pursuit of an innocent governor who is trying to do the right thing for his people,” the statement read.