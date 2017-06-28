Edo Assembly Confirms Governor Obaseki’s Commissioner Nominees

Photo caption: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

Edo Assembly Confirms Obaseki’s Commissioner Nominees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State House of Assembly has confirmed 18 Commissioner Nominees ‎sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Governor in a letter dated June 20, 2017 to the Legislative House requested the Speaker Hon. Justin Okonoboh to facilitate the nominees’ screening and confirmation.

Nominees whose names were sent and confirmed during the House’s plenary Wednesday included: Mr. Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo); Ohonbamu Paul (Egor);‎ E. Agbale (Esan Central); Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East); Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East); Amiolemen Osahon (Esan West); Joseph Ughioke‎ (Etsako Central); Mika Amonokha (Etsako East); Mariam Abubakar‎ (Etsako West);‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben); Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha) and Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo).

Also confirmed were Osaze Osemwegie-Ero (Orhionmwon); Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East)‎; Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West)‎; Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan East); Okun Reginald (Owan West)‎ and David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode).

Please follow and like us: