Edo Assembly Sacks Okonoboh, Elects Kabiru Adjoto as New Speaker

EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State House of Assembly has impeached Dr. Justin Okonoboh as its Speaker.

In his place, the 24-member Legislative Chamber on Monday elected a former House of Representative member from Akoko Edo Constituency 1, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto as its new Speaker.

While Dr. Oknoboh was impeached, his Deputy Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie and the Majority Leader, Hon. Foly Ogedengbe, were suspended for three months by a total of 19 members of the State’s Assembly.

Prior to the sack, an impeachment notice which was first signed by 16, but later increased to 19, out of the 24 Legislators was read, but was countered by the suspended Majority Leader Ogedengbe, as he argued that the House did not form quorum to effect impeachment.

After, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, read a letter of vote of no confidence on Dr Okonoboh, after which another Lawmaker, Hon Sylvanus Eruaga, ordered the Speaker to vacate his seat.

The order prompted some minutes of altercation among the Lawmakers, but eventually, Okonoboh Eruaga yielded, after which Erugba assumed the seat as protem Speaker.

The House immediately after voted to elect Adjoto as the new Speaker.

