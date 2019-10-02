W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo Governor Sacks All His Special Assistants

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has terminated the appointment of all his senior special assistants and special assistants with immediate effect.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin on Wednesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, said fresh appointments would be announced within the next 30 days.

Ogie said the development was in line with efforts to re-organise the governance structure to enhance service delivery to Edo people.

Ogie said that the state government offered its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service and assured of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.

“They are hereby directed to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.”  (NAN)

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49613





