Education, Oil and Gas top Agenda as Gov Dickson Proceeds to US on Working Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson is to proceed on a working visit to the United States of America.

A Government House statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson says, while in the United States, Governor Dickson will attend the Sub-sea Nations and Africa Oil and Gas Conference, which is a major sideline conference of the Oil and Gas Trade Conference, (OTC), in Houston, Texas.

There, the Bayelsa State Governor will deliver a keynote address entitled; “Enhancing Investments under a Secured Environment in Bayelsa State. Bayelsa the Destination of Choice for Gas Based Businesses”.

According to the statement, he will also hold talks with a number of universities to further advance the administration’s stance on tertiary education as well as interact with notable Professors as a part of moves to engage a reputable Vice Chancellor for the University of Africa, Toru-Orua.

