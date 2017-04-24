W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Education, Oil and Gas  top Agenda as Gov Dickson Proceeds to US on Working Visit

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, April 24th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson is to proceed on a working visit to the United States of America.

A Government House statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson says, while in the United States, Governor Dickson will attend the Sub-sea Nations and Africa Oil and Gas Conference, which is a major sideline conference of the Oil and Gas Trade Conference, (OTC), in Houston, Texas.

There, the Bayelsa State Governor will deliver a keynote address entitled; “Enhancing Investments under a Secured Environment in Bayelsa State. Bayelsa the Destination of Choice for Gas Based Businesses”.

According to the statement, he will also hold talks with a number of universities to further advance the administration’s stance on tertiary education as well as interact with notable Professors as a part of moves to engage a reputable Vice Chancellor for the University of Africa, Toru-Orua.

 

