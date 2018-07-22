Education: One Of Our Biggest Investments –Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson ‎has said that education remains one of the biggest investment of the restoration government of Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.

He said in the last six years the government has deliberately paid attention to the education sector by building and equipping public schools and making them completely accessible, especially for indigent students.

Iworiso-Markson spoke at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the sidelines of ‎the 75th and 10th Anniversaries of the inception/Government handover of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls’ School (ACMGS), Elelenwo to the Mission and Graduation/Prize giving ceremony. ‎

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction that the huge investment in that critical sector has paid off and urged government at all levels, multi national companies and privileged individuals to encourage and support the growth of education in the country.

While congratulating ACMGS Elelenwo‎ for the double celebration, Iworiso-Markson applauded the management of the school for sustaining the legacies of the founding fathers as well as maintaining the high ethical and academic standard that the institution is known for.

He remarked that ACMGS has produced great Nigerians among whom are renowned scientist, Prof. Ayibaemi Spiff and Prof. Onyaye Kunle-Olowu, the chairperson of the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme.

On her part, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Chinyere Ordu said they are committed to raising spiritually and academically sound ‎children that will become role models in the society.

Also speaking, the National President of the ACMGS Old Girls Association, Prof. Stella Ogbuagu paid tribute to all those who has continued to support the school in various ways and called for more support in order to complete ongoing projects in the‎ school such as new classroom blocks, hostels and the ultra modern chapel.

One of the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to some personalities, including Iworiso-Markson for his support for Girl Child education.

