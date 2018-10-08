Education Subvention: Anglican Church Advocates Inclusion of Private Schools

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Diocese of church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has advocated inclusion of private schools in allocation of government subvention by various state and federal ministries of education in the country.

It said the gesture would encourage the private schools to continue to play its complimenting role of grooming future and responsible leaders.

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic province, and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Grace, Most. Rev (Dr) Emmanuel Chukwuma, stated this Monday in Enugu, while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Silver Jubilee of the Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary Enugu, established in 1993.

He regretted that the sector had over the years been relegated to the background by successive administration, saying “we are calling on government to start investing heavily in the education sector, the budget should be increased, because that is the bedrock for development.

“Government should also stop appointing non-educationists as Commissioners and Ministers for education”, pointing out that such development had done more harm than good to the nation.

The Anglican Cleric, who was accompanied on the briefing by principal of the school, Rev. Owel Ibeagha, and the Arch Deacon of the Cathedral of the good Shepherd, Rev. Davison Udodi, stressed that since education remains the bedrock for the advancement of any nation, including Nigeria, there was need for the sector to be accorded serious attention by government at all levels.

He disclosed that the weeklong event which has been scheduled for 14- 21st October 2018, inside the Cathedral would attract personalities as the Deputy Senate president, chief Ike Ekweremadu, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, business mogul and All progressive congress APC chieftain, Emperor Chris Baywod Ibe, among others.

The Archbishop, said since inception, the school has continued to make morals, value and discipline its watch word. “we groom our students in the fear of God, we are doing all these because of the worrisome moral decadence in our society.

