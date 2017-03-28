EFCC Arraigns Enugu Business Man Over Issuance Of N4.4m Dud Cheque

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned an Enugu based businessman, Nicholas Emenike at the State High Court, Enugu on a two-count charge bothering on obtaining the sum of N4,467,500 ( Four Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira Only) under false pretences and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of same amount.

The suspect, who was arraigned before Justice C.C. Ani of the State High Court, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

According to the anti graft Agency, a petition brought before the commission on 16th August, 2015, alleged that the suspect lied to the complainant that his company Rosa Construction Company had been awarded a multi –million contracts and needed him to supply iron rods worth N4.4 million to execute part of the contract on credit, pledging to pay up within a month.

However, after many months of non-payment of the said sum, coupled with an unending excuse that the contract had been cancelled by his client, the complainant then demanded to retrieve his items (Iron Rods) only to find out to his dismay, that the accused person had sold them off.

“Thereafter, all efforts to get back his money were to no avail only for Emenike to issue a Diamond bank cheque which when presented were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

The EFCC, said: Emenike who was due for arraignment on April 4, 2016, had jumped an administrative bail granted him by the Commission shortly before the date.

“He was subsequently re-arrested on 17th March,2017 culminating in today’s arraignment.

After his plea of not guilty, his lawyer Barr. Enih G. prayed the court to grant his client bail on the ground that he was not only sick but had recently lost his wife.

But prosecution lawyer, Bar. Michael Ani opposed the bail arguing that the accused had earlier jumped the administrative bail earlier granted him.

However, the presiding Judge, Justice C.C. Ani, graciously granted the suspect bail on health grounds to the tune of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only) with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties he ruled, must swear affidavits of means, be residence within the court’s jurisdiction and present three years tax clearance starting from 2015 to date.

The case was adjourned to April 5,2017 for hearing and offender mediation.

