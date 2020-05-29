EFCC Arrests Benue Vigilante Commandant Over Alleged N449.5m Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Mr George Mbessey, the Commandant, Benue State Vigilante Group (BSVG), following a petition over alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of N449.5 million public funds.

The EFCC Makurdi Zonal Office Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi.

According to Oyewale, Mbessey was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on Wednesday in Makurdi.

”The petitioners state that the BSVG receives its official funding of N20 million monthly directly from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through official account.

“Between October 2018 and May 2020, the suspect allegedly collected funds meant for the group to the tune of N449.5 million, using personal account.

”An act they claim did not follow due process, hence, the petition to the EFCC,” the commission spokesperson said.

He further disclosed that the suspect has already volunteered useful information to the commission and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.