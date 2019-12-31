EFCC Arrests Senator Shehu Sani Over Alleged Extortion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, over alleged extortion and name-dropping.

The vocal ex-lawmaker was arrested in Abuja Tuesday, for allegedly using the name of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to extort various sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public

Among other cases, Sani was said to have extorted the sum of $20,000 from a popular car dealer.

A senior EFCC official has confirmed the arrest of the former lawmaker.

Sani reportedly claimed that he was close to Mr. Magu, therefore could help escape the agency’s scrutiny and punishments for economic and financial infractions.” an official alleged.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency was forced to move against him because Sani failed to honour various invitations extended to him.

This, it was learnt, made the commission’s operatives to storm his residence and took him into custody where he may celebrate the New Year day.

Several calls made to the ex-lawmaker’s line indicated that his phone was switched off.

/The Punch