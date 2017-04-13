EFCC: Court Orders Forfeiture of $43.4m Lagos Cash Haul to FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of 43million dollars, 27,800 pounds and N23 million to the Federal Government.

The money was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday.

The EFCC had in an ex parte application, sought an interim order of the court to forfeit the money to the Federal Government.

In a ruling on Thursday, the court, presided over by Justice Muslim Hassan, ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge adjourned until May 5, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him, to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge made the forfeiture order shortly after entertaining an ex parte application filed by counsel for the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

The EFCC had on Wednesday evening raided an apartment numbered Flat 7B, No. 13, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, recovering the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 kept in iron cabinets and “Ghana must go’’ bags in the said apartment which was under security locks./NAN

