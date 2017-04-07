EFCC Denies Handing Over Alamieyeseigha’s Property to Falana

Photo Caption: Human Rights Lawyer Mr. Femi Falana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that some properties recovered from the late former Governor of Bayelsa state Diepreye Alamieyeseigha were given to Lagos lawyer, Mr Femi Falana.

In statement issued in Abuja, the anti-corruption agency also denied that Mr Ola Olukoyede, Chief of Staff to Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was a staff seconded to the Commission from the Chambers of Femi Falana, SAN.

“For the record, Olukoyede was not “seconded” to the EFCC by Falana and he has never worked in Femi Falana’s Chambers. He was head hunted based on his pedigree. Even if he had worked for Falana it may not have mattered as working for Falana is not a criminal offence in the nation’s statute.

“It is also important to state that Falana, SAN is not a counsel to the EFCC and has never interfered in the operations of the agency.

“The author of the mischievous and misleading information went ahead to give the telephone number of the CoS and asked members of the public to call and enquire if he was indeed a former staff of Femi Falana’s Chambers. He has therefore been bombarded with unsolicited calls by members of the public.

“Whoever is behind this criminal act should desist forthwith as any attempt to further malign the reputation of Olukoyede and the EFCC would not go unchallenged.” the statement reads.

