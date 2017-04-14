EFCC Docks Imo Businessman Over 3 million Land Scam

BY IGNATIUS OKPARA, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Emeka Akim, before Hon. Justice. Lewis Alagoa of the Federal High Court Owerri, Imo State, South- East Nigeria on one count charge bordering on obtaining money under false presence to the tune of N3,000.000.00 (Three Million Naira).

According to the South East spokesman of the anti graft agency, Chris Oluka who disclosed this to news said, the offence is contrary to section of 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.

It said the petitioner alleged that sometime in December 2013 the accused person Falsely sold a parcel of land to her and her husband on the pretext that he is the owner of the said land.

But Akim pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The count read: thus: That you Mr. Emeka Akim sometime in December 2013 at Abo Nkwu, Umuawam, Amauburu Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Local Government of Imo State within the Jurisdiction of the federal high court of Nigeria with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N3,000.000.00 (Three Million Naira), from one Mrs. Dorathy Nwokeforo when you represented to her that the parcel of land you assigned to her and her husband at Abo Nkwu, Umuawam, Amauburu Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Local Government of Imo State, belonged to Pastor Moses Onyekwere, which pretence you knew to be false and committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

In view of the accused person’s plea, the prosecuting counsel Barr. Fortune Asemebo applied for a trial date and urged his lordship to remand the accused in prison custody.

On the other hand defense counsel Barr. C. Azubialu applied orally for bail of his client stating that the offence is a bailable one, but Asemebo opposed it on the ground that it should be formal for him to respond on point of law

The Judge however ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody while the case was adjourned to 2nd May 2017 for hearing.

