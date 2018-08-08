EFCC Freezes Akwa Ibom State Govt Accounts As Akpabio Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the accounts of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The sudden development which was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh coincided with the formal defection of the immediate past Governor and former Senate Minority Leader, Mr. Godswill Akpabio from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC.

Reports quoted Udoh as saying that the state authorities just learnt about the development noting that there were no prior indications for it.

EFCC is yet to officially confirm the development.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this reports, the formal defection event of Akpabio is still underway in Ikot Ekpene area of the State.

The defection is being witnessed by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; the party National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others.

