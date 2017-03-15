W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Intercepts N49 Million Cash at Kaduna Airport

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, March 15th, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday It intercepted 49 million naira at Kaduna airport. The money was packed in five large black 150 kilogramme coloured BUHU sacks.

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC in a statement said the interception was carried out following a tip off.

He stated, that during a routine baggage screening, the five sacks were sighted unattended and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money.

“Upon examination, the bags were found to contain fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles totalling forty million naira and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totalling nine million naira.’’

The labeled sealed packs, he said, indicate that the money “purportedly’’ emanated from the Nigeria Security and Minting (NSPM).

“Investigation into the case is in top gear to unravel the culprits behind the attempted illegal movement of the cash,’’ he said.

Reports say a man believed to be the owner of the money ran away before EFCC operatives could question him.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38424

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/efcc-intercepts-n49-million-cash-at-kaduna-airport/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts