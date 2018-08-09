EFCC Operatives Quiz Ex-DSS DG, Ita Ekpeyong

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has reportedly arrested a former Director-General DG of the Department of State Services DSS, Mr. Ita Ekpeyong.

Ekpeyong was said to have been arrested Thursday afternoon at 46, Maman Nasir Street, Asokoro, Abuja, by the EFCC operatives who stormed the residence with three buses and some patrol vehicles accompanied by over 20 armed policemen.

The operatives carried out a search on the mansion for over two hours before leaving around 3.20pm.

Barely 10 months ago, the EFCC men failed in the similar bid to arrest Ekpeyong who is the immediate predecessor of the just sacked DG of DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura.

The failed operation was despite a court order.

Reports said the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the raid and arrest of the ex-DSS boss after his closed door meeting Wednesday with the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu as well as the acting DSS boss Mr. Matthew Seyifa.

