EFCC Re-Arraigns NBA President, Paul Usoro Before Court

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, Friday appeared before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to answer questions on the 10 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the NBA head has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and appearance in court of four others named in the charge, who are said to be at large.

They accused are: Uwemedimo Nwoko, Margaret Ukpe, Linus Nsikn and Mfot Udomah.

