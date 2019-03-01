W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Re-Arraigns NBA President, Paul Usoro Before Court

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, March 1st, 2019


ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, Friday appeared before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to answer questions on the 10 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the NBA head has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and appearance in court of four others named in the charge, who are said to be at large.

They accused are: Uwemedimo Nwoko, Margaret Ukpe, Linus Nsikn and Mfot Udomah.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47511

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/efcc-re-arraigns-nba-president-paul-usoro-before-court/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

NIGERIA DECIDES

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts