EFCC Says S’Court Judgement Voiding Kalu’s Conviction Unfortunate, Vows Prompt Retrial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has described the Supreme Court judgment quashing the conviction of the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu as unfortunate vowing to speedily retry the case.

EFCC, in a statement by Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale says:

“The attention of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been drawn to the judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the trial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu , his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Jones Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Account of Abia State Government and ordering their fresh trial at the lower court.

“The apex court based its verdict on the grounds that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu and others had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment and returned to the lower court to deliver the judgment which it considered as illegal.

“The EFCC considers the judgment of the apex court as quite unfortunate.

“It is a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor. The Commission is prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of the case because its evidences against Kalu and others are overwhelming.

“The corruption charges against Kalu still subsist because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of them.

“The entire prosecutorial machinery of the EFCC would be launched in a fresh trial where justice is bound to be served in due course.

Recall that in voiding the conviction, the supreme court explained that Justice Mohammed Idris, who conducted Orji Kalu’s trial, was no longer a judge of the Federal High Court at the time he sat and delivered the judgement.

The apex court added that Justice Idris, having been elevated to the Court of Appeal before then, lacked the powers to return to sit as a High Court Judge and adjudicate the case.