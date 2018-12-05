EFCC South East Zone Gets New Head

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has appointed an Assistant Commissioner of police, Usman Ahmed Imam, as the new south- East zonal head of the federal government anti-corruption Agency.

According to a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu by the South East zonal Spokesman of the Commission, Chris Oluka, the development followed the recent transfer of the former Zonal Head, Adamu Hamisu Danmusa to Maiduguri, Borno State, North East Nigeria.

Imam, “who assumed office on Tuesday December 4, 2018 is from Adamawa State. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2000 after obtaining a B.Sc in Public Administrations from University of Maiduguri.

“Thereafter, he served in various capacities in Kano State between 2002 and 2005 at Zaria Road Division, Kano State Traffic Office and superintended the conduct of party primaries including that of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“In 2005, Imam was seconded to the EFCC where he became a team leader in the Advance Fee Fraud Unit (AFF) in Lagos zonal office.

“He has had stints with the Economic Governance (EG) unit, Asset Forfeiture Unit, Intellectual Property theft desk and recently the founding head of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) EFCC Desk office in Abuja, a post he held before coming to Enugu.

“The new zonal head has had professional trainings in various fields at the EFCC Academy, Karu Abuja, United States Global Intellectual Academy, Alexandria, Virginia U.S.A, Cape Town, South Africa and in Malaysia Anti-Corruption Academy among others.”

Please follow and like us: