EFCC to Fayose: “Immunity Torn Apart, See You Soon”

Photo: Dr Ayo Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has blasted Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State after his failure at the polls to install his preferred candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

The commission tweets: “The parri (party) is over; the cloak of immunity torn apart and the staff broken….Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon.”

However, after being attacked heavily on twitter by a section of Nigerians of being unprofessional, the anti-graft agency deleted the tweet.

With Fayose’s tenure coming to an end on October 16, 2018, investigation into the alleged N1.3bn poultry project during his first term from 2003 to 2006 and other allegations are expected to be immediately reopened by the EFCC.

Fayose, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari lost the Ekiti governorship election on Saturday to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi; a huge blow to his plans to install his deputy as his successor.

