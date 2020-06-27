EFCC Vows To Go After Corrupt Nigerians Who Hide their Loots In Ghana

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the commission will go after Nigerian looters who hide their loot in Ghana.

He stated this on Friday when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics paid a visit in Abuja on Friday.

His words:

“Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us to go to Ghana without restrictions and recover our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country.

“We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records.

“We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers. We have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens. We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.

“We value good lives for our fellow men and women and we value a better future for all our children. The costs of fighting corruption may be grave, but the costs of not fighting it is more deadly.

“This is why we continue to call on every Nigerian to enlist in the anti-graft war. A good war is a war that is waged by the majority for the good of all.”