Egypt to Keep Restaurants, Schools, Sports Facilities Closed To Curb COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Egyptian Health Ministry, on Thursday, announced that all restaurants, schools and universities, gyms and sports facilities will remain closed to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The decision is part of a three-stage anti-coronavirus plan in preparation for the gradual return of normal life in the country, the government said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

All social gatherings, including weddings and funerals, will also remain suspended, according to the decision.

The plan, expected to be implemented at the beginning of June, aims at “balancing returning to normal life and maintaining precautionary measures,’’ according to a previous government statement.

The first stage of the plan “should be applied immediately and entails strict measures to avoid relapses’’, which will last two weeks and end when the number of new cases start to decrease.

The second stage with “medium measures” will last 28 days after the end of the first stage.

The third stage includes lenient measures that should be implemented until the World Health Organisation declares the global risk has reduced to a low level.

The final version of the government plan, which involves the ministries of higher education, health and the presidential health advisor, is expected to be announced by the end of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a previous televised speech by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Egypt has so far recorded 10,431 coronavirus cases, including 556 fatalities. (Xinhua/NAN)