Egypt’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 3,659 With 276 Deaths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Egypt, on Wednesday, confirmed 169 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections discovered in the country so far to 3,659, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, 12 patients died of the novel coronavirus in Egypt on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 276, according to the ministry’s spokesman, Khaled Megahed.

Megahed added that 65 cases, including two foreigners, were completely cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 935.

He also highlighted Egypt’s close cooperation and coordination with the World Health Organisation regarding COVID-19 case detection and necessary medical care.

For more than a month now, Egypt has been implementing temporary closure of schools and universities, entertainment places, restaurants, malls, museums and archaeological sites, besides suspending flights and halting sports activities.

On Thursday, the country is scheduled to conclude a nationwide 10-hour night-time curfew that has been lasting for two weeks and is expected to be renewed over COVID-19 concerns./NAN)