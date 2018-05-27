Egypt’s Salah a Doubt For World Cup, Liverpool’s Manager Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Liverpool’s Egypt forward Mohamed Salah could miss next month’s World Cup in Russia after suffering a suspected shoulder injury in Saturday’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp confirmed this to reporters during his post-match news conference on Saturday.

Salah left the field in tears in the 31st minute after falling heavily under a challenge by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season tried to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch but was forced to leave the game.

“It’s a serious injury, a really serious injury.

“He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn’t look good, that’s it,” he said.

“We lost a very important player, like probably Egypt lost for the World Cup a very important player. I still hope it’s not like this,” he said.

Salah’s performances at Liverpool, following his pre-season move from AS Roma, have made him the club’s number one performer and a national hero in his homeland.

Egypt will play in the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and face hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A.(NAN).

