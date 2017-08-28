Eid-el-Kabir: Nigeria Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

The minister assured citizens of their safety in all parts of the country, adding that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

He frowned at the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and warning that the government would henceforth deal with perpetrators.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Please follow and like us: