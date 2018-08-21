Eid El-Kabir: Sultan Urges Politicians to Promote Peace, Unity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country.

Abubakar in his Eid el-Kabir message issued on Tuesday in Sokoto, stressed the need for politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is above all of us; peace and unity of the country should always remain our priority, all our political parties should always consider Nigeria first,’’ he said.

The monarch appealed to politicians to allow peace to reign as the 2019 general elections approaches,

He also advised the youths not to allow any politicians to use them for selfish purposes.

The sultan called on all eligible Nigerians to ensure they have the permanent voter cards to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

He also urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies by giving them useful information, pointing out that security is collective responsibility of all.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other leaders in the country. (NAN)

