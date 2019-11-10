W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Eid-El- Maulud: Pray For Peaceful Guber Poll, Dickson Urges Muslims

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, November 10th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, The Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has called on all Muslims in the state to pray for the success and peaceful conduct of the November 16 governorship election.

Governor Dickson made the call in a statement to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eidul Maulud celebration to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Governor Dickson said the governorship election which is few days away is crucial for both Christians and Muslims residing in the state.

According to him, a peaceful election will benefit everyone in the state irrespective of religion or tribe and maintained that Bayelsa cannot be thrown into a theatre of war for an election that the people have the sovereign power to decide who wins.

While enjoining all Muslims who are duly registered to come out and vote, the governor also urged them to imbibe the virtues Prophet Muhammad stood for such as peace and unity, in order to create a favourable atmosphere for continued progress in the state.

He said, ” As we celebrate the Eidul-Maulud, I call on all Muslims to ensure that they uphold the love and tolerance this celebration signifies and also to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of our nation as a whole and Bayelsa state in particular.

” I also admonish everyone to maintain peace as we move closer to the November 16 election. We should prioritize the well being and safety of our brothers and sisters,and ensure that we do not participate in or condone any form of violence, for our own good and for that of the state”.

Classified Adverts