Ekiti 2018: Fayemi Emerges APC Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday won the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election for the July 14 election in Ekiti.

In the declared result of the exercise, Fayemi polled 941 votes to defeat 31 other aspirants, including a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, who scored 481 votes.

Oni is the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

According to Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, who announced the result of the election, Mr Kayode Ojo scored 281, Mr Femi Bamisile, 179 votes and Sen. Gbenga Aluko 86 votes.

He announced that Mr Faparusi Bamidele got votes, former Deputy Whip of the Senate, Sen. Ayo Arise, two votes; Akerele Oluyinka, 11 votes and Mr Bamidele Opeyemi, 8 votes.

A former House of Representatives member, Mr Daramola Bimbola, polled 28 votes; ‎Mr Fatoba Joseph, 43 votes; Mr Kolade Victor, 16 votes and Dr Oluyede Oluwole, 121 votes.

‎Al-Makura thanked all the aspirants and delegates for their patience, outstanding perseverance and love for each other during and after the election.

He congratulated Fayemi emerging the party’s candidate and charged him to work together with the other aspirants to enable him achieve his desired goals and objectives in election.

In his victory speech, Fayemi said he was delighted over the victory, and assured that he would work with all other aspirants, who lost in the primary election.

“I am delighted to have won the party’s primary election, and I am also happy because the delegates voted for me.

“It shows that they believe so much in my abilities to change the lives of the Ekiti people to better compare with what they are currently experiencing.

“All other aspirants ‎are my friends and colleagues, and I am going to work with them to ensure that our great party emerges winner in the forthcoming gubernatorial election,” he said. (NAN)

