Ekiti 2019: How Wike, Others Plan to Help Fayose Pay Workers 8-Month Salary Arrear

By Our Correspondent

Photo: Governor Ayo Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Determined to pay outstanding workers’ salaries ahead of the Saturday July 14, 2018 governorship election in the state, Governor Ayodele Fayose has begun moves to source funds outside the state.

Our correspondent in Ekiti gathered that baring any change of plans, Governor Nyesome Wike is set to bail out his colleague with money to settle the outstanding salary and fund the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Our source noted that governors from oil rich states always help their colleagues to fund election and Wike being a super-rich governor from Rivers has been called upon and agreed to fund the Ekiti election, no wonder Fayose recently boasted that he would clear all the debts in July.

“Arrangements have been concluded for Wike to release about N1billion for Fayose to clear the salary arrears and also to fund the election….PDP as a party is also seeking funding from other PDP chieftains and donors to help prosecute the Ekiti election because of the importance of the election to the party.” the source explains.

Governor Fayose is owning 8 months’ salary arrears and 17 months backlogs for pensioners, though the governor had argued that APC federal government is frustrating his ability to pay salaries and pensioners.

He recently appealed to workers that he would ensure that all the salaries arrears are paid in July before he leaves office, a statement that some people in Ekiti have since rejected saying it was meant to seek their votes.

“Forgive me, your 8 months salaries will be ready before end of the July. I’m promising the workers that I will not leave the state in debt, I will pay you all the salary arrears before the end of my administration.” the governor recently declared.

The July 14 governorship election will be keenly contested between the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Prof Olusola Eleka of PDP who has the backing of the governor, Ayo Fayose, and the APC’s Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who has the backing of the all-powerful federal government.

