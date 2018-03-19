Ekiti 2019: No Councilor, PDP Official Suspended for not Backing Fayose’s Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Report that the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose ordered the suspension of certain councilors and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains for supporting governorship aspirants other than the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola has been described as false.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Monday that the fact that the governor has declared support for his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola for the PDP governorship ticket did not stop other leaders and members of the PDP from also exercising their democratic rights of supporting aspirants of their choice.

He said “During the meeting called by the governor on Sunday, he announced publicly that the meeting was for those in support of the deputy governor’s guber ambition and not a general meeting of PDP

members.

“The governor then urged those supporting other aspirants to leave the meeting and added that he had no issue with anyone supporting aspirants of his or her choice.

“The position expressed by the governor in the meeting was simple and should be understandable to clear-minded people because there was no how supporters of other aspirants will be allowed to attend meeting in which issues bordering on the aspiration of Prof Kolapo Olusola will be discussed.

“Therefore, the report that Governor Fayose ordered suspension of any councilor or any official of the PDP in the State for supporting any aspirant is false and should be disregarded.

“Furthermore, Governor Fayose has not hidden his support for Prof Kolapo Olusola as his preferred aspirant and that has not stopped other leaders and members of the PDP from also exercising their

democratic rights of supporting aspirants of their choice.”

