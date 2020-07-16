Ekiti Announces Fresh Dates to Reopen Schools for Graduating Classes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State Government has announced new resumption dates for students in graduating classes at both public and private schools.

The new dates are from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Foluso Daramola, gave this new date during a media chart in Ado-Ekiti.

Daramola said that the South-West states held virtual meeting where each state was told to plan for resumption of school.

He said that pupils in primary 6 and students in JSS 3, SSS 3 were to resume on the new date.

Daramola advised parents and guardians to provide three face masks each, for their children and wards, while government would make available all protective materials needed to fight COVID-19 to public schools.

The commissioner said that any private school with two gates must close one to control movement in and out of the school.

He also said that authorities of private primary and secondary schools should make available other materials required to contain the virus.